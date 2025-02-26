Canada sends new military support to Ukraine, sanctions Russia’s ’shadow fleet’: ‘Fight for lasting peace...’

“The fight for a lasting peace cannot be won alone,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged Canada's support to Ukraine in the war against Russia that has entered its fourth year.

Trudeau, in a post on X, said Canada has sent new military support to help Ukraine secure lasting peace and defend its sovereignty. He also announced new sanctions against Russia's “shadow fleet” – ships used to evade Western sanctions and keep illegally exporting Russian oil to the world.

In a post on X, Justin Trudeau said, “The fight for lasting peace cannot be won alone. That's why we're here. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I spoke in Kyiv. I told him that Canada will always have Ukraine's back.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Ukraine can join EU if…: Ursula von der Leyen says as Trump sides with Putin

Trudeau said he has shared new military support from Canada to help Ukraine secure lasting peace and defend its sovereignty.

In response to Russia's efforts to escape accountability for its war, the Canadian PM announced new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet.

“Ukrainians deserve to live in a strong democracy, free from Russian aggression -- and Canada will stand side-by-side with them until that's achieved,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ukraine-US to finalise rare mineral deal as Trump puts Zelenskyy in tight spot

This comes after Justin Trudeau, as well as European leaders, met in Kyiv to mark three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Canada's support to Ukraine comes days after US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator and comedian, and suggested Ukraine is to blame for the war and ended Russian President Vladimir Putin’s three-year diplomatic isolation by the United States.

US officials have also indicated to Ukraine that its hopes of joining NATO are unlikely to be realized and that it probably won’t get back the land that Russia’s army occupies, which amounts to nearly 20% of the country.

On Tuesday, Ukraine and the US reportedly reached an agreement on a framework for a broad economic deal that would include the exploitation of rare earth minerals. This deal will allow America to access Ukraine’s rare earth minerals and strengthen their relationship.

Advertisement

Also Read | Russia rejects Donald Trump’s claim on Putin backing peacekeepers in Ukraine

‘Grateful to Canada’ President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Trudeau's fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion and to Canada for supporting Ukrainians throughout the difficult three years.