Eligible candidates can apply for permanent residency under Federal Skilled Worker program, Federal Skilled Trades program or the Canadian Experience Class
Canada's Immigration minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday informed that the north American country will remove its last remaining pandemic era restriction on immigrations and Express Entry draws are set to resume from 6 July.
The restrictions by the Canadian Government were imposed on immigration about 18 months ago, when the coronavirus pandemic surged, bringing the whole world to a stand still.
Fraser took to microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement and invited application under- Federal Skilled Worker program, Federal Skilled Trades program and Canadian Experience Class.
"Starting July 6th, 2022, qualified candidates will be invited to apply for permanent residency from the following programs:
Faser's update from the Canadian Government comes at a time when the Justin Trudeau led country is struggling to cope with massive processing delays.
According to official records, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had an immigration backlog of almost 2.4 million people, as of 6 June 2022.
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau had last month announced the formation of a new task force to deal with these delays.
“We know service delays, particularly in recent months, are unacceptable...we will continue to do everything we can to improve the delivery of these services in an efficient and timely manner, and this new task force will help guide the work of the government to better meet the changing needs of Canadians and continue to provide them with the high-quality services they need and deserve." Trudeau had said.
On 25 June, it was also reported that the Canadian government is offering work permit extension to international students who no longer have it or are set to have it expired between 20 September 2021 and 31 December 2022.
Faser had then said that these students will be granted an additional 18-month open work permit under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP).
As Canada’s economy continues to recover, “there remain hundreds of thousands of jobs waiting to be filled," Canada's immigration minister Sean Fraser tweeted. “Hard-working international graduates make enormous contributions to their communities and our economy."
