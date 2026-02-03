Canada shooting: 3 Indians arrested over extortion gunfire in Surrey's upscale locality

In Canada, a disturbing incident involving three Indian nationals surfaced in upscale Crescent Beach neighbourhood. Charged in connection with open firing at a residence, the individuals were arrested by Surrey Police in the early hours of Sunday. Preliminary investigation indicates that the apparent purpose of firing multiple shots was for extortion.

On Monday, the authorities released the names and photographs of the accused. One of whom was a teenager, Taranveer Singh, aged 19. Other two, both aged 21, were identified as Harjot Singh and Dayajeet Singh Billing. According to authorities, all three were "charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place contrary to section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code."

Surrey Police Service in a press release stated, “On February 1, 2026, at approximately 3:50 am, Surrey Police Service (SPS) members assigned to Project Assurance, working in collaboration with SPS’s Major Crime Section, were patrolling in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood when reports came in of shots fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street.”

Canada Border Services Agency gets involved The Canada Border Services Agency or CBSA had also been engaged in the matter since all of them were foreign nationals. The assailants have been remanded to custody till Thursday, 5 February.

“SPS hopes that the public release of images of Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, and Dayajeet Singh Billing prompts additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding the activities of one or more on the morning of or before February 1,” the press release added.

Officers from the Surrey Police Service, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service, and the Delta Police Department responded to the reports of gunfire and a small fire outside a house in the residential area. As per the report, the cops caught hold of the suspects near 28 Avenue and 140 Street who took a rideshare vehicle to escape the crime scene.

Surrey Fire Services members rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire reportedly caused damage to the house but the residence in which gun shots were fired was damaged.