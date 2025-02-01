Canada stresses ‘video diplomacy’ to halt Donald Trump’s tariff. What is last-minute effort?

Canada is making a final push in Washington to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump that it is taking significant steps to enhance border security, aiming to avoid potential tariffs.

As reported by Bloomberg, senior Canadian ministers in charge of foreign affairs, immigration, and public safety are in the U.S. capital to lobby Republican lawmakers.

What is “video diplomacy”? To emphasize their commitment, Canadian officials have shared video footage of newly acquired Black Hawk helicopters in action during border patrols. Furthermore, Alberta's premier invited a Fox News crew to film police monitoring the border with Montana.

In addition, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc sent a video to Howard Lutnick, President Trump’s nominee for commerce secretary, featuring time-lapse footage of a border area. The video aimed to demonstrate the absence of illegal crossings, Bloomberg reported citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, who discussed the private communication.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump intends to move ahead with plans on Saturday to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and a 10% levy on China, citing the trafficking of fentanyl as a major reason for the move, Bloomberg reported.

“Right now, we’re showing the new American administration that they have a strong partner in Canada when it comes to upholding border security,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Friday. “Our border is safe and secure, and less than 1% of fentanyl and illegal crossings into the US come from Canada. We’re committed to keeping it that way by addressing our current challenges and strengthening our capacity.”

US-Canada relations Illicit fentanyl in the US is mainly produced overseas and smuggled into the country through Mexico, although some also enters through Canada.

Like the U.S., Canada is grappling with an opioid epidemic that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Both countries are the world’s largest per capita consumers of opioids. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada has seen an uptick in domestic fentanyl production, catering to both local and international markets, though it doesn't appear to be a major supplier to the U.S.

Last year, US authorities seized about 50 pounds of fentanyl at the Canada-US border, compared to 20,600 pounds seized at the Mexico border, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Chinese government’s move to make fentanyl a controlled substance in 2019, border closures during the Covid pandemic and access to the precursors required to make the finished products all contributed to the surge in Canadian production. Illicit groups shifted away from smuggling fentanyl in pills from abroad to importing the precursors and producing it locally.

