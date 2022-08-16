Canada student visa does not allow you to start classes: What you need to do

Canada student visa does not allow you to start classes: What you need to do2 min read . 16 Aug 2022
- Did you know that a Canadian student visa only allows you to enter the country? Read below to know
The Canadian student Visa is one of the most sought after visa in the recent times. The Canadian government's policies, and opportunities for immigrants makes it all the more coveted destination for students and employees.
However, did you know that a Canadian student visa only allows you to enter the country. It is not you admit card for beginning classes at your institution. If you are a student about to study in Canada, you need to be clear about the difference between a study permit and a student visa.
To begin classes in any Canadian institution, the student from abroad requires to get a study permit apart from the student visa.
Student Visa is an authorization to enter into the country and the Study Permit gives you the authority to stay.
The study permit has all the details of your purpose, that is, your reason for visit, why are you in Canada, the course level you will be or are studying, duration of the course of study, and if there are any restrictions in terms of work.
A student is required to apply for the student visa separately.
You first need to secure a study permit, which when approved with come with a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorization (eTA)- these will grant you entry to the the country.
For more information, please visit the official website- https://www.cic.gc.ca/english/visit/visas.asp
Here is a quick document check guide for your application
-Proof of acceptance
-Proof of identity
-Proof of financial support
Students apply for study visas in Canada through Student Direct Stream (SDS) and non-SDS categories. Here are the steps to applying online for student visa permit.
Step 1: Make sure you have what you need
To apply online, you’ll need:
-A scanner or camera to create electronic copies of your documents
-A valid credit or debit card
Step 2: Read the instruction guide
Even if you apply online, you should read the instruction guide before you complete your application. The guide will explain how to complete each field on the form.
Step 3: Prepare your answers for the online tool
Before you can upload your forms, you must answer some questions. These are used to create a personalized document checklist of the student.
Step 4: Know the fees you have to pay
In most cases, your fees will include:
-Processing fees for you and anyone you include on your application
-Biometrics
You have to pay these fees at the end of the application
Third-party fees
Depending on your situation, you may need to pay third parties for Medical exams, police certificates, language testing, and services at a visa application centre if you use one.
You won’t pay these fees in your online account. You’ll pay them directly to the third party.
Biometrics fee
In most cases, you should pay a biometrics fee when you submit your application. Otherwise you may experience delays. The biometrics fee covers the cost of collecting fingerprints and a digital photo. Find out if you need to give your biometrics.
Step 5: Create your online account or sign in
You need an account to apply online. You can use your account to:
-Pay your fees
-Submit your application
-Check your status
-Check your status