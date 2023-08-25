Canada student visa programme to get a massive facelift. All you need to know about 'Trusted Institution' tag1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:47 PM IST
The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is planning to implement a new Trusted Institution framework to its student visa programme by 2024.This framework is a key component of a larger strategy aimed at modernising the International Student Program (ISP) operated by the IRCC.