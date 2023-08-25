The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is planning to implement a new Trusted Institution framework to its student visa programme by 2024.This framework is a key component of a larger strategy aimed at modernising the International Student Program (ISP) operated by the IRCC.

Although specific details remain limited at this stage, according to reports, the central concept revolves around evaluating post-secondary institutions based on specific criteria that demonstrate their reliability as partners in areas including sustainable intake, identification of genuine students, compliance monitoring and reporting, and ensuring a safe and enriching experience for international students.

Institutions meeting certain criteria will be designated as Trusted Institutions. While the full implications of this designation are not yet fully clarified, the IRCC has indicated that Trusted Institutions may benefit from streamlined and expedited processing for their applicants.

Currently, any Canadian institution admitting international students must be classified as a Designated Learning Institution (DLI), approved by their respective provincial or territorial government. International students require an acceptance letter from a DLI to apply for a Canadian study permit. The new Trusted Institution framework will effectively establish a two-tiered structure among Canada's Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs), with some being recognized as Trusted Institutions and others not.

The Trusted Institution framework was initially introduced by the IRCC during a briefing in June 2023 for select peak bodies and stakeholders. This framework emerged as a result of the Strategic Immigration Review and an examination of the ISP. Several concerns were identified, including the vulnerability of international students, a rapid increase in application volumes, and the need for greater diversity among the international student population.