Canada suspends vaccine mandates for domestic travel, civil service
Canada has suspended vaccine mandates for domestic travel, civil service, which has been on effect since October 2021.
After provinces dropped most health restrictions in recent months, the federal government in Canada announced on June 14 that the necessity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for domestic travel and civil service work would be suspended from June 20. According to a government statement, the obligation was deferred due to Canada's high immunisation rate and a drop in coronavirus infections. Thirty two million Canadians, or approximately 90% of the eligible population, are vaccinated.