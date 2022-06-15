After provinces dropped most health restrictions in recent months, the federal government in Canada announced on June 14 that the necessity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for domestic travel and civil service work would be suspended from June 20. According to a government statement, the obligation was deferred due to Canada's high immunisation rate and a drop in coronavirus infections. Thirty two million Canadians, or approximately 90% of the eligible population, are vaccinated.

Travellers from other countries would still need to provide proof of vaccination while entering Canada.However, the mandate was put on hold for anybody leaving Canada. It may be resurrected in the future, particularly if a new variety becomes popular.

"While the suspension of vaccine mandates reflects an improved public health situation in Canada, the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve and circulate in Canada and globally," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

Domestic travel and civil service mandates have been in effect since October 30, 2021, just a month after Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a third term on the promise of a tough stance on vaccinations. As a result of the legislation, 95 percent of government employees said they had received two vaccine doses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada announced on June 13 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be isolating himself. Reiterating how important it is to get vaccinated against the virus, he said, I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted."

Some unvaccinated federal workers, who were put on unpaid leave due to the mandate, would now be allowed to resume normal duties, said Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

This summer, with infections declining, most provinces have dropped even their masking requirements, and the Trudeau government has come under increasing pressure from the opposition and industry to relax mandates more broadly.

Some airline industry officials have blamed the travel mandates for lengthening already long wait times at airports.

The National Airlines Council of Canada, representing the country's two largest carriers, called the announcement an "important milestone" but not enough, and asked for all vaccination requirements to be suspended permanently.

In recent weeks, Toronto's Pearson airport has had planes stuck at gates and hours-long security lines because of staffing shortages. Last week Canada said random testing would be suspended at all airports until July 1 to help reduce congestion.

(With agency inputs)