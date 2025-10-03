Canada theatre withdraws 'Kantara' and 'They call me OG ' screening after arson, shooting attempts

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Pawan Kalyan's They call me OG were pulled out from Oakville cinema, a movie theatre in Canada, following two “serious” violent incidents that involved arson and shooting attempts.

The CEO of the theatre, Jeff Knoll, stated that the decision to halt Indian screenings was a "difficult" one. He said, We recognise that many guests had eagerly anticipated these films, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience and disappointment this decision may cause."

"As these Incidents have occurred outside during our overnight hours, we believe that the intention is to cause property damage that will result in forcing our hand to close our doors," Knoll added.

Two ‘serious’ attacks The theatre was initially attacked on September 25 at approximately 5:20 am. Halton police stated that two individuals with red gas cans “used a flammable liquid to ignite a fire at the exterior entrance doors of the theatre”, a report by NDTV said. According to the police, “The fire remained contained to the exterior of the property, with the theatre sustaining moderate damage.” The first suspect was identified by police as a white person wearing a black hoodie, black pants, dark high-top shoes, gloves and a medical mask.

The second individual was dressed in black pants, a black hoodie, white slip-on sandals with white socks, gloves, and a medical mask, and was carrying a cell phone.

The follow-up incident occurred a week later, on October 2 at 1:50 am, when a lone suspect fired several shots through the building’s entrance doors. According to police, the suspect is a dark-skinned male with a heavy build, dressed entirely in black and wearing a black face mask.

York Cinemas halts Indian films' screening Following consecutive attacks at Film.ca Cinemas, another theatre in Canada, York Cinemas, has also halted the screening of Indian films. In their statement, it mentioned, “Due to recent incidents, we will not be screening Indian movies until further notice. This decision has been made with the safety of our employees and guests in mind.”

