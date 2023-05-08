Four Canadian provinces - British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Manitoba have invited candidates in the most recently published Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw results.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), a key economic immigration pathway in Canada, is a joint initiative between the federal and provincial governments to select skilled workers who have the potential to contribute to the economy and fill gaps in the labour market.

British Columbia invited more than 171 candidates in early May. Candidates were invited through four separate draws, three of which were targeted and one was general. The general draw invited candidates from the Skilled Worker and International Graduate Stream, including Express Entry candidates, if they had minimum cut-off scores of 104 (skilled workers) or 107 (international graduates). Candidates in the Entry-Level and Semi-Skilled streams may also have been invited if they had a minimum score of 85. Meanwhile, the targeted draws required a minimum cut-off score of 60 and included occupations such as early childhood educators and assistants and healthcare occupations.

Saskatchewan invited 1,032 candidates in two separate draws on May 3, with the majority invited through the Express Entry stream of the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP). Candidates in both streams needed a minimum score of 68 and an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA).

New Brunswick invited 86 candidates through the Express Entry stream of the NB PNP in April, with candidates from the NB Employment Connection, NB Student Connection, and NB Occupations in Demand Connection. If approved for nomination by the province, candidates have 30 days to accept the nomination in their Federal Express Entry account.

Manitoba issued 539 Letters of Advice to Apply under the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) in three streams. These included the Skilled Worker Stream, International Education Stream, and Skilled Workers Overseas stream, with minimum scores ranging from 606 to 699.

The PNP is a part of Canada's broader Immigration Levels Plan, which aims to welcome 117,500 new permanent residents through the program each year by the end of 2025. This target is divided among the 11 provinces and territories that have PNP programs, with each province having a set number of nominations available.