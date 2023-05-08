Canada: THESE 4 provinces invited nearly 2,000 foreign skilled labours through PNP this week2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Saskatchewan alone invited 1,032 candidates in two separate draws on May 3, with the majority invited through the Express Entry stream of the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program
Four Canadian provinces - British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Manitoba have invited candidates in the most recently published Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw results.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×