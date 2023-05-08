British Columbia invited more than 171 candidates in early May. Candidates were invited through four separate draws, three of which were targeted and one was general. The general draw invited candidates from the Skilled Worker and International Graduate Stream, including Express Entry candidates, if they had minimum cut-off scores of 104 (skilled workers) or 107 (international graduates). Candidates in the Entry-Level and Semi-Skilled streams may also have been invited if they had a minimum score of 85. Meanwhile, the targeted draws required a minimum cut-off score of 60 and included occupations such as early childhood educators and assistants and healthcare occupations.

