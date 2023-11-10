Canada tightens Air India security after threat video by Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Pannun circulates
Following a threat video by Sikhs for Justice's general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun, Canada has enhanced security for Air India flights operating to and from the country's airports. Pannun called for a global blockade of the airline from November 19.
Canada has tightened the security of Air India flights operating to and from the country’s airports following a threat video by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)'s general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun.
