Canada to deport 700 Indian students for producing fake admission documents2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Canadian Border Security Agency has reportedly asked 700 Indian students to return to India after it found their admission certificates to be fake
In a one-of-its kind fake admission case, Canadian authority has reportedly asked more than 700 Indian students to return to India. According to several media reports, these students were involved in generating fake ‘admission offer letters’ to gain entry into the country for studies. The whole matter came into the limelight into a Canadian Border Security Agency(CBSA) investigation that began when these students applied for permanent residence after the completion of their studies letters.
