Canada to get first covid vaccine doses from Pfizer this month

Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver the first doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to Canada this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.

"Canada has secured an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of doses of their vaccine candidate," Trudeau told a news conference. "We are now contracted to receive up to 249,000 of our initial doses of Pfizer BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in the month of December."

The vaccine is expected be approved by Health Canada as soon as Thursday.

Pending Health Canada approval, he said the first shipment could be delivered next week, with millions more doses to follow in 2021.

Trudeau had come under criticism from opposition parties for saying Canadians won’t be among the first to get a vaccine against COVID-19 because the first doses will likely go to citizens of the countries they are made in. Canada doesn’t have mass vaccine-production facilities.

Trudeau said Canada has contracts with six other vaccine makers as well.

Trudeau said 14 distribution centers will be located in large Canadian cities initially. He said millions more doses will be on the way.

Seniors and workers in long-term care homes are among those expected to get the vaccine first.

“It has been a difficult year, and we are not out of this crisis yet,″ Trudeau said. "But now, vaccines are coming."

