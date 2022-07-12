In a recent research published by the Business Council of Canada (BCC), 80 Canadian businesses were asked how they use the country's immigration systems to hire talented individuals. Over 1.6 million people are employed collectively by the surveyed companies. According to the survey, two thirds of businesses claim to use Canada's immigration system to find talent elsewhere. Hiring immigrants who have already moved to Canada makes up the remaining third.

The majority of employers, or 50%, believe that Canada should raise the number of permanent residents it accepts each year. The remaining citizens back the government's three-year immigration strategy. Canada anticipates receiving 431,645 new permanent residents in 2022, 447,055 in 2023, and 451,000 in 2024 under that plan.

Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan 2022-2024 aims to accept more than 450 000 new permanent residents annually. Numerous work permits and economic class immigration routes are available in Canada.

Employers are having trouble filling technical positions. The majority of skill shortages occur in industries like computer science, engineering, and information technology. Additionally, it is difficult for employers to find trained tradespeople like plumbers, electricians, and construction labourers.

80% of the firms questioned reported having problems locating staff with the right skills. Every province and territory experiences shortages, although Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia experience the most severe ones.

Immigration serves a number of crucial needs in addition to alleviating labour shortages. The majority of employers that participated in the poll, all except one, concur that immigration is essential to alleviating labour shortages. Other justifications given by employers for exploiting the system include the opportunity to benefit from the international networks, experience, and expertise of immigrants; increasing workforce diversity; and replacing retired workers.

The majority of firms provide newcomers with training assistance, including financial aid for post-secondary education, mentoring, opportunities for professional development, and training in their new language and culture.

Canada: Skills most in demand

The skills that are most in demand are information technology (58%) and computer science (57%), followed by engineering and analytics (52% each). cognitive computing (47%), cybersecurity (46%), software services (39%) and skilled trades (36%) are the next skills that are on high demand.

View Full Image Top skills in short supply (Business Council of Canada)

View Full Image Newcomers hired annually (Business Council of Canada)