Canada to hire more workers: These skills are most in demand

In a recent research published by the Business Council of Canada (BCC), 80 Canadian businesses were asked how they use the country's immigration systems to hire talented individuals. Over 1.6 million people are employed collectively by the surveyed companies. According to the survey, two thirds of businesses claim to use Canada's immigration system to find talent elsewhere. Hiring immigrants who have already moved to Canada makes up the remaining third.

