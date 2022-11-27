Canada to increase military and economic ties in Indo-Pacific

Canada has struggled to diversify its Pacific trading relationships beyond China, its second largest trade partner after the US. Merchandise trade with China totaled C$125.8 billion in the last 12 months to September, representing about 8.6% of trade flows, according to Statistics Canada data. That compares to less than 7% from all other major Indo-Pacific countries combined -- a proportion that is little changed since 1997, a time when Canada-China trade was minimal.