Canada's Minister Sean Fraser said,"Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy will have an enormous impact on our economic potential, including through promoting immigration that will strengthen ties between people in Canada and the region through immigration." "We will also strengthen recruitment efforts through our international student program in order to attract the skills we need to support our economy and to strengthen ties with people across the region," the minister further said. "As we continue to meet our ambitious admission targets, this funding will play a crucial role in aiding our government’s efforts to reduce processing times and maintain Canada’s position as a destination of choice for newcomers," Sean Fraser said in a tweet.