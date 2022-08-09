Good News for those who are looking for employment and permanent residency (PR) in Canada through Express Entry, there are currently 10 lakh jobs in the country! “The high job vacancy rate, combined with the low unemployment rate outlined by the Labour Force Survey for May 2022, points to a growing labour shortage in several sectors" will force the country to invite more immigrants in the coming day, a report pointed out. In 2022 alone, the country is willing to invite over 430,000 permanent residents, while in 2024, it targets to call 450,000.

