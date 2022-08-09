In 2022 alone, the country is willing to invite over 430,000 permanent residents, while in 2024, it targets to call 450,000.
Good News for those who are looking for employment and permanent residency (PR) in Canada through Express Entry, there are currently 10 lakh jobs in the country! “The high job vacancy rate, combined with the low unemployment rate outlined by the Labour Force Survey for May 2022, points to a growing labour shortage in several sectors" will force the country to invite more immigrants in the coming day, a report pointed out. In 2022 alone, the country is willing to invite over 430,000 permanent residents, while in 2024, it targets to call 450,000.
Which cities have most vacancies?
The Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours showed 26,000 jobs are no longer on payroll (as of May 2022). And, the biggest decrease is seen in Ontario and Manitoba. As per the report, Ontario currently has 30,000 jobs, while Manitoba has 2,500 job vacancies.
Based on the report, the number of employees in Canada receiving pay or benefits from their employer has decreased for the first time since May 2021.
Which sectors have most vacancies?
Meanwhile, the sectors that have seen a major decrease in employment are the services-producing sectors like educational services, healthcare, and social assistance. Report cited that a loss of over 17,000 jobs on payroll have been seen in these areas.
There was also a significant decrease in jobs in construction across all industries in the sector. Over 17,500 jobs were lost in May, marking the first decrease since July 2021.
Ontario also reported the country’s largest decrease in employment in the retail trade sector. This marks the second month in a row of a decrease in payroll employees in retail trade professions.
The only sector that showed growth in each province was the professional, scientific, and technical services sector, which saw a gain of over 10,000 jobs, mainly in tech occupations such as computer systems design and related services.
According to the survey, the job vacancy rate in the health care and social services sectors has risen sharply to 143,000 vacancies, or 6.1%. This is a significant increase over the vacancy rate in April, which was 5.4% and 20% higher than it was in May 2021.
Both Nova Scotia and Manitoba had job vacancy rates of over 10% in May, largely within the accommodation and food services sector which reported 161,000 job vacancies.
