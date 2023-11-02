Canada to invite nearly 15 lakh immigrants in next three years, but can India retain the top spot? Explained
Canada's Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026 aims to invite 485,000 new immigrants in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025 and 2026 each year to address labour shortages and spur economic growth.
With Canada releasing the Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026, Marc Miller, Immigration Minister, cited it is ‘tailored to support economic growth while balancing with the pressures in areas like housing, healthcare and infrastructure.’ As per the plan, Canada will invite 485,000 new immigrants in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025 and 2026 each year.