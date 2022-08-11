Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Canada to invite record number of PRs in 2022: Factors that affects Express Entry CRS scores. 5 pts

Canada to invite record number of PRs in 2022: Factors that affects Express Entry CRS scores. 5 pts

Typically, more the Express Entry candidates Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invites, the lower the CRS cutoff is
1 min read . 11 Aug 2022Livemint

The cut-off for the Express Entry scores is currently quite high. In the last Express Entry draw, candidates had to score 533 at least.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Owing to labour shortage, Canada is gearing up to invite a record number of immigrants to apply for permanent residency (PR). In 2022 alone, IRCC is expecting to welcome about 55,900 Express Entry candidates, then in 2024, the Express Entry target is going up to 111,500. And hence, it is becoming extremely crucial to consider the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score as more are more candidates are applying for it. Here is all you need to know about CSR scores: 

Owing to labour shortage, Canada is gearing up to invite a record number of immigrants to apply for permanent residency (PR). In 2022 alone, IRCC is expecting to welcome about 55,900 Express Entry candidates, then in 2024, the Express Entry target is going up to 111,500. And hence, it is becoming extremely crucial to consider the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score as more are more candidates are applying for it. Here is all you need to know about CSR scores: 

The cut-off for the Express Entry scores is currently quite high. In the last Express Entry draw, candidates had to score 533 at least. For this, candidates are required to be relatively young, highly educated with work experience, and perhaps bilingual to get Invitations to Apply (ITAs). 

The cut-off for the Express Entry scores is currently quite high. In the last Express Entry draw, candidates had to score 533 at least. For this, candidates are required to be relatively young, highly educated with work experience, and perhaps bilingual to get Invitations to Apply (ITAs). 

Typically, more the Express Entry candidates Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invites, the lower the CRS cutoff is. But, owing to the pent up demand there is a large number of Express Entry candidates already with score as high as 501 and above. 

Typically, more the Express Entry candidates Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invites, the lower the CRS cutoff is. But, owing to the pent up demand there is a large number of Express Entry candidates already with score as high as 501 and above. 

“The number of Express Entry candidates with scores between 501 and 600 is about 8,975, according to the most recent figures available on the government website. Although this figure represents fewer candidates in this range compared to the July 20 Express Entry draw, it is still more than observed on July 6. This suggests more high-scoring candidates are entering the pool, but not fast enough to prevent the CRS cutoff from dropping," a CIC News report quoted. 

“The number of Express Entry candidates with scores between 501 and 600 is about 8,975, according to the most recent figures available on the government website. Although this figure represents fewer candidates in this range compared to the July 20 Express Entry draw, it is still more than observed on July 6. This suggests more high-scoring candidates are entering the pool, but not fast enough to prevent the CRS cutoff from dropping," a CIC News report quoted. 

If you are looking for CRS scores to go down so you can get an ITA, here is all you need to know

If you are looking for CRS scores to go down so you can get an ITA, here is all you need to know

  • IRCC usually do not announce their draw strategies in advance. It holds draws and sets draw size as per requirement
  • However, draw sizes can be influenced by the Express Entry targets found in the immigration levels plan, which is set to be updated by November 1.
  • CRS scores typically do go down as more invitations are issued. However, an increase of PNP candidates or more high-scoring Express Entry candidates in the pool can also affect score cutoffs. 
  • There is already a larger-than-normal amount of candidates in the pool with scores above 501 due to the 18-month pause in all-program draws.
  • The reason why IRCC resumed draws in July is because the department had cleared the backlog in applications enough to meet its processing standard. 

  • IRCC usually do not announce their draw strategies in advance. It holds draws and sets draw size as per requirement
  • However, draw sizes can be influenced by the Express Entry targets found in the immigration levels plan, which is set to be updated by November 1.
  • CRS scores typically do go down as more invitations are issued. However, an increase of PNP candidates or more high-scoring Express Entry candidates in the pool can also affect score cutoffs. 
  • There is already a larger-than-normal amount of candidates in the pool with scores above 501 due to the 18-month pause in all-program draws.
  • The reason why IRCC resumed draws in July is because the department had cleared the backlog in applications enough to meet its processing standard. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.