The cut-off for the Express Entry scores is currently quite high. In the last Express Entry draw, candidates had to score 533 at least.
Owing to labour shortage, Canada is gearing up to invite a record number of immigrants to apply for permanent residency (PR). In 2022 alone, IRCC is expecting to welcome about 55,900 Express Entry candidates, then in 2024, the Express Entry target is going up to 111,500. And hence, it is becoming extremely crucial to consider the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score as more are more candidates are applying for it. Here is all you need to know about CSR scores:
The cut-off for the Express Entry scores is currently quite high. In the last Express Entry draw, candidates had to score 533 at least. For this, candidates are required to be relatively young, highly educated with work experience, and perhaps bilingual to get Invitations to Apply (ITAs).
Typically, more the Express Entry candidates Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invites, the lower the CRS cutoff is. But, owing to the pent up demand there is a large number of Express Entry candidates already with score as high as 501 and above.
“The number of Express Entry candidates with scores between 501 and 600 is about 8,975, according to the most recent figures available on the government website. Although this figure represents fewer candidates in this range compared to the July 20 Express Entry draw, it is still more than observed on July 6. This suggests more high-scoring candidates are entering the pool, but not fast enough to prevent the CRS cutoff from dropping," a CIC News report quoted.
