Canada to launch 2 new permanent residency pathways in 2026 for in-country workers, US H-1B visa holders: Details here

Canada is preparing for a major overhaul of its permanent residency system this year, with the federal government moving towards prioritising applicants who are already living and working in the country, Immigration News Canada said in a report.

According to Canada's Immigration Levels Plan 2026-2028 and commitments outlined in the federal budget, two major permanent residency programmes could be introduced in 2026, potentially making it easier for temporary residents and foreign professionals to become permanent residents.

This initiative also signals Ottawa’s broader push to focus on talent already present in Canada, making better use of in-country workers while filling key skill shortages faster and more efficiently across various sectors such as technology, healthcare, and engineering.

Temporary residency to PR Canada is preparing to relaunch a major transition programme for temporary residents after making the commitment in the Immigration Levels Plan 2026-2028. Under this programme, the federal government plans to give permanent residence status to 33,000 temporary work permit holders in 2026 and 2027.

This pathway plans to tap workers who have already established strong roots in Canada, such as individuals who are actively working in Canada, and are paying taxes on time. It also focuses on those people who have long-term community ties, and are actively contributing to critical sectors of the economy.

Permanent Residency pathway for H-1B visa holders Another permanent residency initiative for 2026 is an accelerated permanent residence pathway for H-1B visas holders. This pathway was formally announced in the 2025 federal budget and is aimed at helping Canada attract highly skilled professionals from America.

Government officials have said that this pathway is expected to launch “in the coming months,” although no fixed intake date or detailed eligibility criteria have been released so far, the report suggested.

Documents required Those who plan to apply for the permanent residency programme are advised to begin assembling the important documents required in the process. One must keep the following documents prepared:

— Valid language test results from an approved provider

— Police clearance certificates

— Proof of education, such as Educational Credential Assessments (ECAs) for foreign degrees

— Detailed employment documentation, including proof of current job and a valid permit

— Full travel history, including travel log, airline booking confirmations and all passport pages

— Identity documents, such as passport and birth certificate

— Certified translations

— Records for accompanying family members may also be required

Language test scores must be less than two years old when you apply for the permanent residency, while ECAs are valid for five years. Police certificate requirement vary by country and often lead to application delays.