Canada to offers ‘pandemic-level’ financial support amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Canada is prepared to offer pandemic-level financial support to workers and businesses if the US imposes tariffs. Officials emphasize that workers should not bear the costs of US decisions, referencing past Covid-19 responses as a model for potential aid.

Updated30 Jan 2025, 07:27 AM IST
A line of trucks wait to cross the Bluewater Bridge border crossing between Sarnia, Ontario and Port Huron, Michigan on January 29, 2025. The Bank of Canada on January 29 cut its key lending rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent, noting that US tariff threats are creating uncertainty for the economy’.’The economy is expected to strengthen gradually and inflation to stay close to target (of two percent),’ the central bank said. ’However, if broad-based and significant tariffs were imposed, the resilience of Canada’s economy would be tested.’ (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)(AFP)

Ottawa has announced it will offer pandemic-level financial assistance to Canadian workers and businesses if US President Donald Trump follows through on his threats of imposing heavy tariffs.

As reported by AFP, Trump has indicated he would implement 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as February 1 unless further measures are taken to curb migrant and drug crossings into the United States. Given that approximately 20 percent of the Canadian economy and nearly two million workers rely on exports to the US, these tariffs would have a significant impact.

“Canada will be there to support and protect workers whatever irrational decision is made south of the border,” Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon told a news conference, AFP reported.

"Workers will not pay the price for or bear the brunt of a tariff decision made by the US administration," he said.

At his side, MP Randy Boissonnault jumped in to tell reporters to look to Canada's Covid-19 pandemic response to get a sense of the scale of the proposed bailout, which Canadian media have said could rise to billions of dollars.

“If you want to know what we can do and will do... take a look at (the government's) Covid playbook. Take a look at how we supported people during Covid,” Boissonnault said.

In 2022, the Canadian government allocated over Can$280 billion in emergency pandemic relief to individuals and businesses, causing the national debt to surpass Can$1 trillion for the first time. To prevent potential tariffs, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly traveled to Washington on Wednesday to meet with US counterpart Marco Rubio, aiming to persuade the Trump administration to reconsider imposing tariffs on Canada.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, meanwhile, is to present Trump's border czar Tom Homan this week details of Canada's Can$1.3 billion (US$900 million) plan to strengthen security at the Canada-US border.

At a news conference in Ottawa, McGuinty said this represented the "largest single investment in Canadian history on the Canadian border."

He noted that 400,000 people and billions of dollars in trade cross the border every day, while less than one percent of illegal migrants and fentanyl entering the United States has come from Canada.

McGuinty said he "remains hopeful" for a breakthrough in talks to avoid sanctions, adding on border cooperation: “We've been doing it for 150 years together. I don't see why we can't do it now.”

(With inputs from AFP)

Key Takeaways
  • Canada’s reliance on U.S. exports makes it vulnerable to tariff threats.
  • The government is prepared to implement large-scale financial support similar to pandemic relief measures.
  • Strong diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent the imposition of tariffs and maintain border cooperation.
