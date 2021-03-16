OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Canada to recommend use of AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 65: report

Canada will update its guidelines on AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to recommend that it be administered to people aged 65 years and older, CBC News reported on Monday, citing documents and sources with direct knowledge of the guidelines.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) had earlier in the month advised against giving the vaccine to people in that age group.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Venezuela not to authorise AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
A Bengaluru woman named Hitesha Chandranee accused a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her which left her nose bleeding.

Bengaluru woman Hitesha Chandranee booked for assaulting Zomato delivery man Kamaraj

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Jaipur jail department will open petrol pumps at 12 locations in the next phase

Six fuel pumps in Rajasthan being run by jail inmates

1 min read . 07:59 AM IST
A file photo of Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST

The report said the NACI plans to update its guidelines on the vaccine on Tuesday, with the decision based on emerging real-world data from other countries on the vaccine's efficacy in people over 65 years of age.

The committee's recommendations also state that vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc will still be prioritized for older age groups, according to the report.

AstraZeneca and the Public Health Agency of Canada, to whom the NACI makes recommendations, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Health Canada in February authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 18 and older.

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, but the World Health Organization said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout