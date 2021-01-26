Subscribe
Home >News >World >Canada to unveil steps to restrict foreign travel, sees no vaccine supply issue
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada to unveil steps to restrict foreign travel, sees no vaccine supply issue

1 min read . 10:48 PM IST Reuters

  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also said he did not expect Canada to be affected by shortages of COVID-19 vaccines that are hitting some European Union nations
  • A second wave of coronavirus is sweeping Canada and health officials say some hospitals run the risk of being overwhelmed

Ottawa: Canada will soon take more steps to restrict foreign travel as part of its campaign to clamp down on the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday, but did not give details.

Trudeau also said he did not expect Canada to be affected by shortages of COVID-19 vaccines that are hitting some European Union nations. The issues largely center around AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine, which Canada has not approved yet, he said.

A second wave of coronavirus is sweeping Canada and health officials say some hospitals run the risk of being overwhelmed. Trudeau is urging Canadians not to travel abroad and said Ottawa intended to introduce more restrictions.

"All options are on the table and we will be announcing new measures very soon," he said.

Trudeau had previously said one possibility would be to oblige arriving passengers to spend a 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.

People arriving from abroad currently only have to promise they will go into two weeks of quarantine. Canada obliges everyone flying into the country to provide a mandatory negative test for coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

