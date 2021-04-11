Canada to vaccinate all who want by end of summer, says Trudeau

Canada to vaccinate all who want by end of summer, says Trudeau1 min read . 06:16 AM IST
The government’s original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September
The government's original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.
