Home >News >World >Canada to vaccinate all who want by end of summer, says Trudeau

Canada to vaccinate all who want by end of summer, says Trudeau

Premium
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
1 min read . 06:16 AM IST Bloomberg

The government’s original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.

  • “We’re on track to meet our commitment that every Canadian who wants to will be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer," he said at a speech
  • The government’s original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September
  • Trudeau also said Canada had received 9.5 million doses by the end of March, compared to an expected 6 million vaccines
  • The comments came at the Liberal Party’s national convention

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

