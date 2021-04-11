Canada to vaccinate all who want by end of summer, says Trudeau

The government’s original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}