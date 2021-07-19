Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated US tourists from Aug 9

Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated US tourists from Aug 9

A US and a Canadian flag flutter at the Canada-United States border crossing.
1 min read . 19 Jul 2021 Reuters

  • The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said on a statement

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday.

Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said on a statement.

Businesses on both sides of the border, particularly the travel and airline industries, are demanding an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States which were first imposed in March 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

