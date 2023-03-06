Late last year, Canada announced that international students holding a valid study permit in Canada can now work for unlimited number of hours, during school semesters. But, still confused which would be best opportunity for you? These jobs offer flexibility in terms of work hours and pay, as well as an opportunity to gain experience and skills in their field of study or interest.

Teaching Assistants

Teaching assistant positions are advantageous for students as they allow them to immerse themselves in their field of study and gain teaching experience.

Bartender/Mixologist and ride-share driving

Serving/bartending provides flexibility in work hours and an earnings boost with tips, while ride-share driving allows complete freedom in setting work hours.

Tutor and Freelancer

Tutoring and freelancing provide an opportunity for students to set their own prices, duties, and hours of work, and establish themselves in an industry/profession of interest.

Here's a list of site where you can find jobs:

CanadaVisa Job Search Tool—A comprehensive tool that pulls results from both government and private job posting portals;

LinkedIn—The networking platform amalgamates postings from around the web, making it an easy place to begin the job search;

Indeed—An international job posting site with millions of postings;

JobBank.ca—The official job bank maintained and updated by the Canadian government;

Workopolis—A job posting site that provides job services in both English and French;

TalentEgg—An online job portal made specifically for students and recent graduates;

Magnet—A not-for-profit platform that connects Canadian workers with opportunities; and

LeapGrad—A relatively new platform created to connect students and new graduates with employers who are hiring

As international students work through their studies, there are three key factors, that should be paid close attention to: pay, working conditions, and immigration considerations.

Additionally, international students should be aware that as temporary foreign workers in Canada, they are afforded all the same workers’ rights as Canadian permanent residents and citizens. Should an international student find that their employers are in violation of any of their worker’s rights, they are empowered by law to report them to the appropriate authorities.