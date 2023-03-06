Canada: Top 6 jobs international students can apply for2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 09:27 PM IST
These jobs offer flexibility in terms of work hours and pay, as well as an opportunity to gain experience and skills in their field of study or interest.
Late last year, Canada announced that international students holding a valid study permit in Canada can now work for unlimited number of hours, during school semesters. But, still confused which would be best opportunity for you? These jobs offer flexibility in terms of work hours and pay, as well as an opportunity to gain experience and skills in their field of study or interest.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×