Canada: Top 6 jobs international students can apply for

Canada: Top 6 jobs international students can apply for2 min read . 09:27 PM IST
These jobs offer flexibility in terms of work hours and pay, as well as an opportunity to gain experience and skills in their field of study or interest.
Late last year, Canada announced that international students holding a valid study permit in Canada can now work for unlimited number of hours, during school semesters. But, still confused which would be best opportunity for you? These jobs offer flexibility in terms of work hours and pay, as well as an opportunity to gain experience and skills in their field of study or interest.
Teaching assistant positions are advantageous for students as they allow them to immerse themselves in their field of study and gain teaching experience.
Serving/bartending provides flexibility in work hours and an earnings boost with tips, while ride-share driving allows complete freedom in setting work hours.
Tutoring and freelancing provide an opportunity for students to set their own prices, duties, and hours of work, and establish themselves in an industry/profession of interest.
Here is where you can find the jobs?
As international students work through their studies, there are three key factors, that should be paid close attention to: pay, working conditions, and immigration considerations.
Additionally, international students should be aware that as temporary foreign workers in Canada, they are afforded all the same workers’ rights as Canadian permanent residents and citizens. Should an international student find that their employers are in violation of any of their worker’s rights, they are empowered by law to report them to the appropriate authorities.
