Canada tourist visa holders can now get a 2 year work visa. How to apply

The extension of the temporary policy is aimed at addressing the labour shortages faced by many Canadian employers during a period of economic expansion. According to Statistics Canada data from December 2022, there was a decrease in the number of vacancies to 848,000 from over one million earlier in the year. Despite this, the country has created 326,000 jobs since September, pushing the number of employed Canadians to over 20 million for the first time. As of January, Canada's unemployment rate was at 5%.