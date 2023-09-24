Canada: Trudeau’s party MP Chandra Arya holds his own govt responsible for rising Khalistani extremism

Chandra Arya, the lawmaker from Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s party, on Sunday slammed his own government responsible for inaction against Khalistani extremists. He also asserted that Hindu Canadians were fearful after threats issued by extremists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Liberal party MP has repeatedly raised the issue of threats to Hindu Canadians and urged the community to stay calm and vigilant. His comments came after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and other extremists had issued threats to the Hindu community in Canada.

Amid the allegations of murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar by agents linked to India, Khalistani extremists had warned Hindus to go back to India.

“I am more worried about the consequence of what happened after the Prime Minister’s (Trudeau) statement. The concerns of the safety of Hindu Canadians here, Hindu Canadians are fearful," Arya told CBC News. He also cited a popular column, which had stated: “The risk of ethnic and sectarian bloodshed in Canada is real."

“What I am worried is that the bloodshed is going to be Hindu Canadian’s blood," Arya said.

“….the history of the Khalistan movement is filled with violence and killings. Tens of thousands of Hindus and Sikhs have been killed by Khalistani terrorists in the history of the Khalistani movement. The Canadians forget the biggest mass killing in history happened 38 years back, in the Air India bombing. That was the biggest aviation terrorism before 9/11. And that was done by a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist. The fact is that those terrorists are still worshipped at some places in Canada," Arya told CBC News.

“….just a few months back, here in Toronto, a floor, a public parade of a cutout of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with a white saree splattered in blood, and her two assassins pointing guns at her. A public floor celebrating the attack…this is the core of terrorism, the killing of a duly elected prime minister of the largest democracy in the world. It was allowed to be publicly displayed and celebrated. Tell me, which country would allow, in the name of freedom of expression and freedom of speech, allow this to happen," added Arya.

