This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Canada: Trudeau vows action after Indian family freezes to death
Canada: Trudeau vows action after Indian family freezes to death
1 min read.10:40 PM ISTReuters
US authorities have charged a US man with human trafficking after the four - a man, woman, baby and teenager - were found dead in the province of Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Canada is doing all it can stop people smuggling across the US border after a family of four froze to death in a “mind-blowing" tragedy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canada is doing all it can stop people smuggling across the US border after a family of four froze to death in a “mind-blowing" tragedy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
US authorities have charged a US man with human trafficking after the four - a man, woman, baby and teenager - were found dead in the province of Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota.
US authorities have charged a US man with human trafficking after the four - a man, woman, baby and teenager - were found dead in the province of Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota.
The four have tentatively been identified as a family from India, part of a larger group trying to enter the United States by walking across snow-covered fields in a remote region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The four have tentatively been identified as a family from India, part of a larger group trying to enter the United States by walking across snow-covered fields in a remote region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It was an absolutely mind-blowing story. It's so tragic to see a family die like that, victims of human traffickers ... and of people who took advantage of their desire to build a better life," Trudeau told a news conference.
"It was an absolutely mind-blowing story. It's so tragic to see a family die like that, victims of human traffickers ... and of people who took advantage of their desire to build a better life," Trudeau told a news conference.
"This is why we are doing all we can to discourage people from crossing the border in an irregular or illicit manner. We know there are great risks in doing so," he continued.
"This is why we are doing all we can to discourage people from crossing the border in an irregular or illicit manner. We know there are great risks in doing so," he continued.
Canada, Trudeau said, was working very closely with the United States to stop smuggling and help people "taking unacceptable risks".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Canada, Trudeau said, was working very closely with the United States to stop smuggling and help people "taking unacceptable risks".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Local officials said the incident was unusual since in the past, people have tried to cross into Canada from the United States, rather than the other way round.
Local officials said the incident was unusual since in the past, people have tried to cross into Canada from the United States, rather than the other way round.