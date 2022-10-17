Canada: Undocumented migrants may get permanent status soon as IRCC ministry engages with experts, stakeholders2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 12:52 PM IST
Future policy decisions will be based on the knowledge gained from current initiatives.
On October 16, thousands of migrants and their supporters demonstrated in Canadian cities to urge Ottawa to grant undocumented people permanent status. Additionally, requests were made for the immediate implementation of a comprehensive regularisation programme for undocumented migrants. This long-standing demand, according to its proponents, now seems more likely than ever to come true in light of recent actions taken by the federal Liberal government.