Canada updates travel warning for US: Here's what you must know before crossing the border

Canada has updated its travel advisory for citizens travelling to the United States, highlighting potential visa issues and challenges for LGBTQ+ travellers due to changes in America's federal systems regarding gender identity. Travellers are urged to ensure their documentation aligns with US entry requirements, according to a report by Newsweek.

What does the advisory say? The advisory states that Canadian citizens can usually travel to the US for up to six months without requiring a visa. However, if a visa is needed, the US might assess existing visas and revoke them in specific situations, such as if admission conditions are violated or eligibility is reassessed, including concerns related to past criminal convictions.

This same warning also applies to US permanent residents. Their status may be revoked if they reside outside the country beyond the allowed period or if any previous issues reemerge during reassessment eligibility.

It mentions that US federal systems are evolving into “no longer accept markers of gender identity,” and also states that “sex assigned at birth may now be requested by federal forms and processes.”

It also offersadvice for LGBTQI+ travellers, who might encounter scrutiny regarding their gender identity.

This notice comes as US federal systems move away from recognising gender identity on official documents, which has raised concerns, especially after President Donald Trump’s executive order earlier this year limited passports to just' male' or' female' options. The rule was temporarily halted in June by a federal judge in Massachusetts following a lawsuit by the ACLU, but the legal process continues, the report said.

Meanwhile, Canada provides passports with an “X” gender marker for individuals who do not identify as male or female. The advisory notes that holders might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognise this gender classification.