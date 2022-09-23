If you looking for employment in Canada, there is a piece of good news that is coming your way. There are nearly one million job vacancies in Canada across all sectors, or an overall rate of 5.7%, an all-time high. Recently, Statistics Canada has released the results of the Job Vacancy and Wage Survey report for the second quarter of 2022. And it shows that vacancies were up 4.7% from the first quarter of 2022 and 42.3% higher than the second quarter of 2021.

The report also pointed out that there is an increase in the average hourly wage offered across all sectors. As compared to the second quarter of 2021, the average hourly wage offered is 5.3 % higher and stands at $24.05 per hour.

Which sectors saw the maximum wage increase?

The professional, scientific, and technical sectors saw the largest increase, 11.3%, to an average hourly wage of $37.05. Wholesale trade jobs average $26.10 per hour, CIC report said.

Meanwhile, retail trade job wages rose only 5.7%, and healthcare and social assistance rose only 3.6% over last year to $25.85.

Which provinces have the most vacancies?

At least, six provinces saw a massive rise in the number of vacancies between the first and second quarters of 2022.

Ontario saw the largest increase, rising 6.6% to a total of 379,700 job vacancies.

Nova Scotia also experienced a rise of 6%.

British Columbia, Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec saw rises between 5.6% and 2.4%

The only province to show a decrease in job vacancies was New Brunswick, which dropped 6.1% to 15,200 open positions.

Which sectors have the highest vacancies?

Healthcare and social assistance: Job vacancies in this sector are up almost 29% from the second quarter of 2021. A shortage of staff has meant that some hospitals have had to reduce services, such as temporarily closing emergency rooms.

Manitoba is experiencing the highest job vacancy rate in the healthcare sector at 6.7%.

Accommodation and food services: Job vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector rose a significant 12.7% to 149,600 vacant jobs in the second quarter, or an overall job vacancy rate of 10.9%.

Professional, scientific, and technical services: Jobs in this sector reached a high of 74,600 job vacancies, up nearly 8%, over the last quarter and 79% higher than it was in the first quarter of 2020. Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver and the surrounding area accounted for over half of these vacancies.

The largest rise was in occupations in the natural and applied sciences, at 13.3%. Tech occupations in the natural and applied sciences also significantly rose this quarter to 9.6%.

