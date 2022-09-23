Canada vacancies at all-time high, salaries also up: Check biggest recruiters

If you looking for employment in Canada, there is a piece of good news that is coming your way. There are nearly one million job vacancies in Canada across all sectors, or an overall rate of 5.7%, an all-time high. Recently, Statistics Canada has released the results of the Job Vacancy and Wage Survey report for the second quarter of 2022. And it shows that vacancies were up 4.7% from the first quarter of 2022 and 42.3% higher than the second quarter of 2021.

