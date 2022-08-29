Canada student visa : As visa delay plagues aspiring candidates waiting to start school in Canada, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has announced relaxed rules to so that international students don't miss out on academia while waiting for their visas to get confirmed.

The IRCC took to twitter to announce the revised rules which includes online classes for students outside of Canada. Not just that international students can now apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) until 31 August 2023, while being stationed outside of Canada!

The IRCC wrote “As we transition back to pre-pandemic requirements, we are extending distance learning measures to pursue your studies online from outside Canada while remaining eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) until August 31, 2023."

The tweet further added, “We encourage international students to come back to Canada as soon as possible, but this transition period is available if you need some more time to do so."

List of benefits announced for international students

-If the student is already studying online from outside Canada, or they have submitted a study permit application before 31 August 2022, they will still be able to complete up to 100% of the program online without affecting PGWP eligibility

-If they start a program between 1 September 2022 and 31 August 2023, or apply for a study permit before 31 August 2023, they will be able to complete up to 50% of their program online from outside Canada without affecting PGWP eligibility

-Starting 1 September 2023, all study time completed outside of Canada will be deducted from the length of your PGWP, regardless of when you began your studies

The Canadian authorities have extended the distance learning measures to 31 August, as new school year is set to begin and the problematic visa delay still persists.

The circular issued has highlighted the delay in granting visa owing to ‘humanitarian crises and updating aging technology to meet demands’.

According to data, Canada has emerged as a preferred destination for Indian students for post-secondary education. Indian High Commission in Ottawa said, "The processing of visas is a sovereign power of the government of Canada."

Earlier, the high commission had informed that officials in Ottawa and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are in touch with Canadian interlocutors including academic institutions and universities regarding the issue.

"Highlighting these issues and the fact that Indian students have already deposited tuition fees with the Canadian institutions we requested the Canadian authorities to expedite processing of visa applications for students from India," the advisory said.

The IRCC directive said, "Despite prioritizing study permit applications for students looking to begin their studies in September, some international students may not have their application processed on time to begin their studies in person for the fall 2022 intake period."

The focus is on reducing the existing backlog including for student permits and despite the prioritizing efforts by the department, for students looking to being their studies in September, some of the applications may not get processed in time for them to reach Canada in time for the fall session.