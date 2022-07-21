Canada Visa: Lower cut-off score invites more entries in Express Entry lottery2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 06:32 PM IST
Canada is on track to accept 55,900 immigrants through Express Entry in 2022.
Canada is on track to accept 55,900 immigrants through Express Entry in 2022.
On July 20, Canada sent an invitation to 1,750 Express Entry candidates to apply for permanent residence. One of the primary methods used in Canada to welcome immigrants is Express Entry. Through Express Entry, Canada is on schedule to accept 55,900 immigrants in 2022, and, by 2024, the goal will soar to 1,11,500.