On July 20, Canada sent an invitation to 1,750 Express Entry candidates to apply for permanent residence. One of the primary methods used in Canada to welcome immigrants is Express Entry. Through Express Entry, Canada is on schedule to accept 55,900 immigrants in 2022, and, by 2024, the goal will soar to 1,11,500.

If a candidate had a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 542, they were asked to apply. Since there was no designated programme for this draw, applicants from the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) or Canadian Experience Class (CEC) could potentially receive an invitation.

Canada visa: Express Entry lottery details out, check here

The minimum cut-off score was 557 for the previous all-program draw on July 6, therefore the new draw's CRS requirement is 15 points lower. In addition, Canada sent out 250 extra invitations in this draw than in the 1,500-invitation round before.

After an 18-month break, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) only invited applicants who were qualified for immigration through the CEC or Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). This was the second all-program draw since July 6.

No matter whatever programme a candidate is qualified for, the IRCC takes into account their CRS when conducting an all-program Express Entry draw. Before the pandemic, the majority of Express Entry draws were not program-specific, which meant that applicants who were eligible for any Express Entry programme and satisfied the minimal CRS had a chance to get an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

What is Express Entry?

The CEC, the FSWP, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program all use Express Entry as their applicant management system (FSTP). Candidates for the PNP in the Express Entry pool are already qualified for at least one of these schemes.

The CRS, a points-based system used by Express Entry, ranks candidate profiles. The highest-scoring applicants are given an ITA, after which they can submit a permanent residency application.