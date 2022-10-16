Canada Visa: Medical exams waived off for nearly 2 lakh applicants

A new or pending application for permanent or temporary residence or a permanent resident visa, made from within Canada

Completed an immigration medical exam within the last 5 years and posed no risk to public health or safety, or reported to public health authorities for monitoring, as required

However, the applicants must provide the unique medical identifier number from their previous medical exam while submitting the new application. This is applicable till October 6, 2024. Meanwhile, the applicants who are not eligible under this temporary public policy are required to undergo an IME as per usual health screening procedures. IRCC will contact individuals who are not eligible for the exemption to discuss next steps.