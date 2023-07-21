Canada Visa: Portal to apply for work permit for H-1B visa holders closed in just one day. Here's why2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:37 PM IST
The Canadian government's decision to allow 10,000 H-1B visa holders in the US to come and work in the country is expected to benefit Indian professionals.
Canada government saw an enormous response to its newest immigration policy allowing work permit to H-1B visa holders in the United States. According to reports, the Canada government had to temporarily stop the owing to the fact that the policy met its quota of 10,000 permits in the first day itself!
