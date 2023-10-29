India is yet to resume visa services for as many as nine categories in Canada, including tourists, employment, students, film, missionaries and journalists, India’s High Commission in Ottawa informed. Earlier this week, India resumed visa services in Canada for four categories - entry, business, medical and conference visas {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing the same, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said, "After a considered review of the security situation that takes into account some of the recent Canadian measures in this regard, it has been decided to resume visa services."

Accordingly, services for entry, business, medical and conference visas will be allowed starting Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Emergency services will continue to be handled by the Indian High Commission and the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver," it said.

In September, India suspended visa services in Canada after a surge in diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The rift was sparked when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian officials of involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was also a Canadian citizen. India vehemently denied these allegations, considering them baseless.

As a retaliatory measure, India halted its visa services in Canada indefinitely. Moreover, India requested Canada to equalize the number of its diplomatic representatives with the number of Indian diplomats enjoying diplomatic immunity in Canada {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

