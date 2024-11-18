Canada visa: ‘Straightforward and simple…, ’ Why Justin Trudeau’s govt is changing immigration policies

  • Canada's PM Justin Trudeau outlined a new immigration plan aimed at reducing permanent residents to 395,000 by 2025 amid rising political pressures.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated18 Nov 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Canada visa: ‘Straightforward and simple…, ' Why Justin Trudeau's govt is changing immigration policies
Canada visa: ‘Straightforward and simple…, ’ Why Justin Trudeau’s govt is changing immigration policies(REUTERS)

Canada visa: As the nation continues to grapple with the issue of increasing population, PM Justin Trudeau explained why Canada was changing its immigration policies. While he acknowledged that teams “could have acted quicker," Trudeau added that Canada's new immigration plan was “straightforward and simple.”

Trudeau’s admission came in a seven-minute YouTube clip released on Sunday, which brought together several headlines about Canada's immigration flaws into a montage.

Also Read | Trudeau Raises Concerns Over Mexico’s Trade With China

“Looking back, when the post-pandemic boom cooled and businesses no longer needed the additional labour help, as a federal team we could have acted quicker and turned off the taps faster,” Trudeau stated in the video.

Also Read | Trudeau Raises Concerns Over Mexico’s Trade With China

With the 2025 election approaching and his Liberal government trailing in the polls, Trudeau has faced growing public and political pressure over immigration. Critics have increasingly tied higher immigration rates to issues such as shortages of affordable housing and rising inflation.

Canada's new immigration plan

Trudeau stated that Canada's new immigration plan is “straightforward and simple.” He added that permanent residents “with the required skills”, such as healthcare staff, construction workers would be prioritised.

Canada's new immigration plan will reduce the number of permanent residents admitted to Canada, aiming for 395,000 in 2025—a nearly 20% decrease from the 485,000 projected for this year.

Also Read | Canadian claims Indian pregnant women fly to Canada for free Births, citizenship

Temporary immigrants, including international students and foreign workers, will also face cuts, with annual numbers expected to drop to 446,000 by 2025 and 2026. Additionally, the plan anticipates just 17,400 new non-permanent residents by 2027.

Canada immigration: Trudeau criticises international student programs

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Trudeau explained that Canada increased immigration to strengthen the labour market and prevent a recession. However, he acknowledged that some groups had exploited these programs for financial gain.

"Some saw it as an opportunity to profit and game the system. We saw far too many large corporations do this," Trudeau said in the video.

Also Read | India-Canada row: From Arsh Dalla’s arrest to MEA and Justin Trudeau’s remarks

He further criticised colleges and universities for exploiting international student programs to boost their revenues, and condemned scammers for taking advantage of vulnerable immigrants with false promises of citizenship.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCanada visa: ‘Straightforward and simple…, ’ Why Justin Trudeau’s govt is changing immigration policies

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.15
    10:47 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    1.15 (0.83%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.00
    10:47 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -1.05 (-0.37%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    133.65
    10:47 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.85%)

    NTPC share price

    364.10
    10:47 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -8.4 (-2.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,312.50
    10:41 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (0.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    455.75
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -30.45 (-6.26%)

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    331.15
    10:39 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -19.7 (-5.61%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    246.00
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -12.4 (-4.8%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    81.25
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -4.01 (-4.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    National Aluminium Company share price

    237.55
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    17.75 (8.08%)

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,881.15
    10:41 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    103.45 (5.82%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price

    392.50
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.3 (5.74%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    844.50
    10:40 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    40.5 (5.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.