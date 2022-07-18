Which sectors have the most job vacancies?

The number of job vacancies in the construction sector reached a new high of 89,900 in April, up 5.4% from March and almost 45% from last April. Other sectors where job vacancies also increased significantly are scientific and technical services; transportation and warehousing; finance and insurance, entertainment and recreation; and real estate, another CIC report suggested."In addition, employment in the accommodation and food services sector rose by more than 10% since February."