Canada Visa: Will Canadian High Commission reduce wait time for Indians? Read

Canada Visa: In a series of tweets, the Canadian High Commission said that it would make every effort to reduce the wait time as thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas every week.
A large number of Indians usually face long waiting times for Canadian visas. After taking note of this, Canada's High Commission here on Thursday assured that it is working to improve the situation as it understands their 'frustration and disappointment.
In a series of tweets, the Canadian High Commission said that it would make every effort to reduce the wait time as thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas every week.
"We understand your frustration and disappointment and want to assure you that we are working to improve the situation. In fact, we have been processing applications throughout the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake," it tweeted.
"Many thousands of students in India are receiving their visas each week. We will continue to make every effort to reduce wait times against an unprecedented volume of applications received," the mission further said in a tweet.
The commission said that the current processing time for study permit applications globally is 12 weeks. It urged the students waiting for the outcome of their visa applications to contact their educational institution in Canada to discuss the options.
"While processing times in India have been higher in 2022, we are making every effort to reduce wait times in our services globally," the High Commission said.
"We urge students who are still waiting the outcome of their visa applications at this stage to contact their Designated Learning Institution in Canada to discuss options should they be unable to arrive in time for the start of classes," it said.
The Canadian student Visa is one of the most sought after visa in the recent times. The Canadian government's policies, and opportunities for immigrants makes it all the more coveted destination for students and employees.
Difference between Student visa and Study permit
Student Visa is an authorization to enter into the country and the Study Permit gives you the authority to stay.
The study permit has all the details of your purpose, that is, your reason for visit, why are you in Canada, the course level you will be or are studying, duration of the course of study, and if there are any restrictions in terms of work.
A student is required to apply for the student visa separately.
You first need to secure a study permit, which when approved with come with a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorization (eTA)- these will grant you entry to the the country.
For more information, please visit the official website- https://www.cic.gc.ca/english/visit/visas.asp
