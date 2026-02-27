Canada visitor visa processing time for Indians slashed! Faster approvals now - Check processing time here

Processing times for citizenship grants and proof-of-citizenship certificates have increased, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which is likely due to rising application volumes.

However, family sponsorship processing times have improved overall, particularly under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP).

For dependent child sponsorship, there has been no change in processing times over the past month for in-Canada applications, while Nigeria-based applications have seen a one-month reduction.

Citizenship applications For applicants from India, citizenship grant processing times currently stand at 16 months, unchanged from January 15, 2025.

Temporary residence applications: Visitor visas India has seen a notable improvement in visitor visa processing times. The current processing time is 78 days, down from 99 days as of 15 January 2025, IRCC said.

For comparison, Canada-based applications increased slightly from 17 days to 21 days. It is to be further noted that IRCC only publishes service standards for applications made outside Canada, which is 14 days.

Work permits for Indian applicants Work permit processing times for Indian applicants have slightly improved. The current processing time is 8 weeks, compared to 9 weeks as of January 15, 2025.

This contrasts sharply with Pakistan, where processing times surged significantly in the past month.

Work permits inside Canada Work permit applications submitted from within Canada, including extensions, are currently taking 256 days to process. This marks an increase of four days compared to last week, 15 days since January 28, 2026, and 46 days since December 31, 2025.

Processing under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program remains steady at eight days, unchanged from last week and two days faster than at the end of December.

International Experience Canada (IEC) applications are now being processed in approximately two weeks, reflecting a significant six-week reduction since January 28, 2026, and a four-week drop since December 31, 2025.

For Electronic Travel Authorizations (eTAs), most applicants receive approval within about five minutes, although cases requiring additional review may take up to 72 hours.

Study permits Study permit processing times from India have increased modestly. Applications now take 4 weeks, up from 3 weeks as of January 15, 2025.

Similarly, Canada-based study permit applications rose from 7 weeks to 8 weeks.

Super Visas for Indian applicants Super visa processing times for Indian applicants have slightly increased. The current processing time is 213 days, compared to 206 days as of January 15, 2025.

Among the countries mentioned, Pakistan was the only one to see a decrease, while U.S.-based applications experienced a sharp rise.

Economic class processing shifts Within Canada’s economic immigration category, processing times for the CEC have risen to seven months, up one month from January. The application backlog has also grown significantly, reaching approximately 34,200 candidates, an increase of about 8,800.

Meanwhile, the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) processing time remains unchanged at seven months. However, its inventory has expanded as well, with the queue now standing at roughly 43,000 applicants.

Canadian PM Mark Carney lands in Mumbai for 4-day India visit Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on Friday, marking the beginning of his four-day visit to India. During his stay in Mumbai, he is scheduled to meet leading business figures.

He will travel to New Delhi on March 1, where he is set to hold talks with Narendra Modi on March 2, according to the official itinerary. In the national capital, Carney will also meet S. Jaishankar and address the India-Canada CEO Forum before departing for Canada.