Canada wildfire: 80-year-old woman killed in British Columbia’s Summerland as raging inferno forces mass evacuation

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Sunday (9 August) confirmed that an 80-year-old woman died in Summerland, British Columbia, after the Bald Range wildfire forced mass evacuations over the weekend.

In a media release, RCMP said, "An 80-year-old Meadow Valley resident was attempting to leave her home, along with one member of her family, due to the wildfires when she reportedly died suddenly," and added, "Police believe her death to be a result of the wildfire."

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The police further noted that the British Columbia Coroners Service was investigating the woman's death, adding that there were no other known fatalities related to the fire so far.

Also Read | Canada wildfire: British Columbia declares state of emergency amid raging fire

Bald Range wildfire forces mass evacuations: What we know The development follows the outbreak of the Bald Range wildfire shortly after 5 p.m. PT on 7 August, about 15 kilometres from the city. The blaze spread quickly, prompting tactical evacuations, with firefighting helicopters involved in some of the operations.

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As of early Sunday, the fire had covered an estimated area of 10,341 hectares (25,552 acres) and was considered to be out of control.

Further, the Bald Range wildfire had grown to 136 square kilometres, with 12,000 residents and people in surrounding areas, including southern Peachland, remaining under evacuation orders. The remainder of Peachland, along with areas south of Summerland and west of Penticton, was placed under evacuation alerts, while the Penticton Indian Band also declared a state of emergency.

Earlier on 8 August, British Columbia officials declared a state of emergency after a fast-moving wildfire doubled in size and prompted the evacuation of roughly 20,000 people overnight, with some being airlifted to safety, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, smoke from the raging wildfire also led to several flight cancellations at Kelowna airport.

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Also Read | US heat dome pushes temperatures near record highs, raises wildfire risk

British Columbia to get assistance amid mass evacuations On 9 August, the Canadian federal government said it would assist British Columbia by providing shelter and accommodation for residents displaced in the regions around Summerland and Peachland as the Bald Range wildfire prompted thousands of people to evacuate, Reuters reported.

In a social media post, Eleanor Olszewski, Canada's minister of emergency management and community resilience, said, "Last night, I approved a request for Federal Assistance from British Columbia to provide shelter and accommodations for people who have been forced to leave their homes due to wildfires across the province."

British Columbia Premier, Canada PM react to wildfire In a statement released on 8 August (local time), British Columbia Premier David Eby said, "We know there have been significant losses of homes and property. We also know that some people became trapped as conditions changed quickly." He added, "Air evacuations are underway for people who remain isolated behind the fire perimeter."

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also reacted to the Bald Range wildfire and expressed his gratitude to firefighters and first responders. In a post on X, Carney thanked them for "working tirelessly to keep people safe." He added, "The federal government stands ready to help and support the government of British Columbia in these efforts. I'm keeping everyone forced from their homes in my thoughts and hoping they can return safely soon."

Strong winds caused the wildfire to spread rapidly late on 7 August, sending flames into the Summerland area and impacting communities across the surrounding valleys.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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