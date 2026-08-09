Canada wildfire: British Columbia declares state of emergency, forcing thousands to evacuate amid raging fire

British Columbia, a Canadian province, on Saturday (local time) declared a state of emergency after thousands of people were directed to flee a fast-moving wildfire that doubled in size overnight.

According to a Reuters report, the Bald Range wildfire was burning out of control and rapidly grew to roughly 9,500 hectares (23,500 acres), prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders in Summerland, Peachland and other districts west of Okanagan Lake in south-central British Columbia. The region produces most of B.C.'s wine and is also the country's second-largest wine-producing region.

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Declaring a state of emergency gives the provincial government access to special powers, including imposing travel restrictions, protecting supplies to prevent price gouging, and using specific measures to coordinate rescue operations.

The scale of the wildfire has also led to widespread evacuations. Officials noted the Bald Range fire prompted the largest evacuation event witnessed so far this summer, with over 20,000 people across the province being forced to evacuate. According to the 2021 census, Summerland has a population of about 12,000 people, while Peachland is home to roughly 6,500 residents.

The wildfire has also disrupted essential services. On Saturday, Summerland lost power, with authorities issuing a boil-water notice for residents.

British Columbia Premier, Summerland mayor react to wildfire As the wildfire continued to threaten communities, Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said, "A lot of farms have been affected. We don't know how many structures have been lost. They're still busy fighting the fire," and added, "We have to brace ourselves for the worst."

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In a news conference, Premier David Eby cited a fire official who compared the fire to "a bomb going off," and added, "He described flames on a 100-foot tree, flames going 200 feet above that, and the fire creating its own weather system, which creates lightning, which then feeds on itself."

The premier further said, "Homes have been lost, and properties have been destroyed. Some people became trapped as conditions changed very quickly, and needed to be rescued," and noted that the situation is very dynamic and threatening.

Also Read | Officials fear massive Canada wildfire could double in size

Wildfire forces evacuation, residents narrate ordeal As the fire spread, many residents were forced to leave overnight, driving south to Penticton or north to Kelowna before highways began to close. As the fire intensified, a resident recalled how a neighbour advised him to get a bag ready.

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Terry Fries, a Summerland resident, said, "At the time, it was still farther back, and you could see it behind the hills." He said that after authorities issued an evacuation order around midnight, he and his family travelled approximately 45 km (28 miles) north to Kelowna.

Separately, several other residents recorded videos of the blaze erupting by the highway and structures being burned as they evacuated the area.

Canada wildfires The wildfire situation extends beyond British Columbia, with several Canadian provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, facing wildfires this year as hot and dry conditions have intensified fires across heavily forested areas. Firefighters from Mexico, Australia, France and New Zealand have also joined efforts to contain the blazes.

In British Columbia, where ongoing heat and dry weather have raised concerns over the spread of additional fires, around 1,500 firefighters were working to contain more than 100 active blazes. The province has issued 40 evacuation orders and 49 evacuation alerts.

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According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, wildfires have affected around 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) across Canada so far this year.

(with Reuters inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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