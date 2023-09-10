‘Canada will always defend freedom of peaceful protest.....’: PM Justin Trudeau on Khalistan extremism1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 05:21 PM IST
PM Modi met PM Trudeau at the side lines of the G20 Summit to discuss India-Canada relationship. Later Trudeau defends freedom of expression and peaceful protest also highlighting need to push back hatred, on questions of Khalistan Extremism
On the side lines of the 18th Group of 20 Summit (G20 Summit) being held in Delhi, India, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met. They discussed about the India-Canada relationship across various sectors.
Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.