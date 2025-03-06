Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that Canada will continue to be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future.

The remark comes a day after Trudeau's phone call with US President Donald Trump who made it clear he was not calling off his trade war with Canada and Mexico as he pressures both countries to deter fentanyl smuggling.

However, after a phone call with Trudeau, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and said the call ended in a 'somewhat' friendly manner.

Trudeau said Canada would continue to engage with senior Trump administration officials about the tariffs, reiterating that his goal was to get the measures removed, reported Reuters.

"I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future," the Canadian Prime Minister told reporters in Ottawa.

According to AP, Trudeau said the two sides discussed tariffs, and that they are “actively engaged in ongoing conversations in trying to make sure these tariffs don't overly harm” certain sectors and workers.

“We will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs are Canadian goods are lifted,” Trudeau reiterated.

On Wednesday, quoting a Canadian government source, Reuters reported that Canada is willing to reduce its retaliation to US tariffs if the Trump administration drops some of the tariffs it has imposed.

Negotiations between Ottawa and Washington were continuing, and no deal had yet been reached, said the report citing a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Canada immediately imposed 25% tariffs on C$30 billion of US imports and Trudeau said those measures would remain in place until the Trump administration ended its trade action.

Meanwhile, Trump has exempted automakers from punishing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month as long as they comply with existing free trade rules.