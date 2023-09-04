Canada withdraws permission for ‘Khalistan Referendum’ voting at school over AK-47 gun posters1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Canadian authorities withdraw permission for 'Khalistan Referendum' voting at school due to controversial images.
Canadian authorities have withdrawn permission from the organizers of ‘Khalistan Referendum’ to hold voting at the Tamanawis Secondary School in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on September 10, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.
