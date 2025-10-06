Canada witnesses multiple shootings: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility days after getting terror tag

Multiple shootings were reportedly carried out across various locations in Canada on Sunday night, with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the attacks, reported the Times of India, citing a social media post.

Following the incidents, a person associated with the gang, Fateh Portugal, posted a statement on social media along with videos of the shootings.

The post explicitly claimed that the attacks were carried out because a person identified as Navi Tesi had allegedly “extorted 5 million” from individuals while falsely using Lawrence Bishnoi's name.

The gang asserted that they targeted the following locations connected to Tesi:

• Theshi Enterprise, 1254, 110 Ave

• House No. 2817, 144 St

• 13049, 76 Ave Unit No. 104, Swift 1200 AM

The post said: "Sat Sri Akal, Ram-Ram to all brothers. I am Fateh Portugal. We are taking responsibility for those who are doing extortion and shootings in Canada in the name of Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang. These locations belong to Navi Tesi, and we have been carrying out shootings at these places for the past three days. We have no personal issue with Swift 1200 AM, but Navi Tesi extorted 5 million from singers in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, so we are targeting him."

Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues further threats The social media post concluded with a series of further threats and disclaimers.

The gang member issued a warning that the group would take action against businessmen if evidence of their wrongdoing was provided. However, the post simultaneously sought to reassure the public by stating they held no hostility towards hardworking individuals and respected those who earned an honest living.

The statement ended with a stark caution: anyone found spreading false news would be held personally responsible for any resulting harm to their life or business, with the blame lying solely with them, and not Fateh Portugal. The message was signed off with several names, indicating collective authorisation.